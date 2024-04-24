Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.69. 4,087,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,836. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

