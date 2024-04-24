Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $395,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.37. 57,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,059. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

