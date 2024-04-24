Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,742. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

