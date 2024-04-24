Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $250.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,568. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.76 and a 200-day moving average of $237.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

