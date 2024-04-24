Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $46.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,460. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average of $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

