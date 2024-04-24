CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.18. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 1 year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 194 ($2.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,307.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

Insider Activity at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In other news, insider Alun Evans acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,930 ($6,089.43). 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.