Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Glenville Bank Stock Performance
Shares of GLNV stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Glenville Bank has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00.
Glenville Bank Company Profile
