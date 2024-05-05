Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.98-13.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$10.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.59 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.97-3.02 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $17.46 on Friday, hitting $353.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $356.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 408.01% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.