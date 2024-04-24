Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

