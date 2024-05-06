AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,101,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 199,503 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.04. 237,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

