Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 24,212 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 120,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Comcast by 24.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 27,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 22,278,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.