TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 707 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 182,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,023,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

