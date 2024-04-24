Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.30 Per Share

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wickes Group Stock Performance
Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 116.39 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.30 ($2.02).
Wickes Group Company Profile
