Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.30 Per Share

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 116.39 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.30 ($2.02).

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

