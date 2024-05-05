Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 2,327,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,614. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

