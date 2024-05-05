Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,891 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 617,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.