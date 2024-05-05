Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,679,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,346. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average is $193.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

