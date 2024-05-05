Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.13% of CarMax worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.