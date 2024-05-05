Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $99.89 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $99.89 million and $4.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,903.95 or 0.99879967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012757 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10146179 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $9,057,527.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.