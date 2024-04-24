Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) to Issue GBX 1.90 Dividend

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Solar Stock Up 0.0 %

LON:FSFL opened at GBX 85.64 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 70.04. The company has a market cap of £509.40 million, a PE ratio of 2,853.33 and a beta of 0.24. Foresight Solar has a 52-week low of GBX 81.40 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.40 ($1.39). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.10 ($12,371.67). 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

