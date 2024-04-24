St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

St. James’s Place Stock Up 0.3 %

STJ opened at GBX 445.60 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 491.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 604.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22,210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 393.60 ($4.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,245 ($15.38).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STJ shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.65) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($9.79) to GBX 637 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.75 ($7.99).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,434.19). Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.