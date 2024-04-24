Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Increases Dividend to GBX 78 Per Share

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,310.31 ($28.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 932.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.24. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,604 ($19.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,483 ($30.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,283.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 27,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,283 ($28.20), for a total transaction of £628,761.03 ($776,631.71). 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.88) to GBX 3,000 ($37.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

