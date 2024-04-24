Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seplat Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:SEPL opened at GBX 160 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.26. The stock has a market cap of £941.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,427.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. Seplat Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 95.10 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.50 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
