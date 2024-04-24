Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 160 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.26. The stock has a market cap of £941.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,427.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. Seplat Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 95.10 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.50 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

