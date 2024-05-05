Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.09 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Hedera has a market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $142.72 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00058579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,042.736 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11078295 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $117,941,064.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.