Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 9,410 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $116.00. 28,023,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,518,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

