Seed Innovations to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SEED)

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seed Innovations Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Seed Innovations stock opened at GBX 2.84 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.97. Seed Innovations has a 52-week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.05). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

