Seed Innovations to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SEED)

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seed Innovations Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Seed Innovations stock opened at GBX 2.84 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.97. Seed Innovations has a 52-week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.05). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34.
Seed Innovations Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seed Innovations
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.