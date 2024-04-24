Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $831.01 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $552.36 and a one year high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $833.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

