Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 8.6 %

SSD stock opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

