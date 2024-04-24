ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

CTEC opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.66. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.20 ($3.65). The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5,732.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 323 ($3.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.79).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

