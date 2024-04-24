Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

