JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 7,706 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $375.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

