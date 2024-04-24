Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Invests $886,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,822,000 after acquiring an additional 923,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.85. 5,533,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,302. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

