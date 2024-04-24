Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,339 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 217,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 161,933 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,239,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,471,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.