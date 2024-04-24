Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 199,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 31,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

