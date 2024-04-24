Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. 279,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 118,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

