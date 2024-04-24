Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,960,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,825. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

