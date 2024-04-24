Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. 2,058,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

