Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.04 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $41.04 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011935 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

