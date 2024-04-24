Fractal Investments LLC Acquires 222,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the quarter. Sunoco accounts for about 3.0% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Sunoco worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. 323,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,598. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.27. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

