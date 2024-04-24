Fractal Investments LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fractal Investments LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,735,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,864. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

