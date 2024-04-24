Fractal Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 1,090.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Suburban Propane Partners comprises 0.8% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,365. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $365.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

