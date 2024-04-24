ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Down 0.9%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 41,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 88,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,521,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. ToughBuilt Industries accounts for about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.30% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

