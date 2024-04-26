43,802 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Purchased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DCOR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,238. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

