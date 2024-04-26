Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys 49,619 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.47% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 376,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,389. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

