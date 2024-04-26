Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 1,382,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

