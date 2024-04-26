Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,850 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 442,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,759. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

