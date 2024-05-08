Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 260,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 77.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after buying an additional 204,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $20,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey
In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE HLI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 320,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,902. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $135.35. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
