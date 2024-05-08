Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 260,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 77.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after buying an additional 204,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $20,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 320,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,902. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $135.35. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.