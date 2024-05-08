Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.42. 211,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $382.70 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

