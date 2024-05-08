Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.19. 8,996,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.81 and its 200-day moving average is $266.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

