Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 671 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,143,211. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.6 %

MongoDB stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.85 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

