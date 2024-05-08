Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 578 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $913.28. 553,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,578. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $512.09 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $824.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

